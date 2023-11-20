Dharm takes the honours​ at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

​A unique season-long golf competition for men who are awarded points for top-ten finishes in club events has been won by Leighton Buzzard Golf Club Handicap champion Dharm Naveen Diwaker by a seven-point margin (writes Stuart Oliver)

Latest from Leighton Buzzard GC.

​Dharm played in 20 of the two dozen events which qualified for the Grand Prix title, scoring 57 points to beat club colleague Simon Light who scored 50 points in the 23 rounds he played.

Mark Sandham carded 41 points in the 15 events in which he played, beating Tony Brinded by a point.

Richard Samuels won two of the eight competitions in which he played to finish with 38 points along with Ashley Garner and Jeff Wood, with Steve Giles and Shane Bentley completing the top-ten line-up with 37 points.

*Leighton’s Stanbridge Salver, won by the player with the best gross score over qualifying medal rounds, is to be presented to Gregory White, winner with a gross 234, two shots clear of runner-up James Pratt, with Jamie Stone third with 238, four shots clear of Jason Brooks.

*Neil Laming is the new holder of Leighton’s Groves trophy, beating Ryan Connew in the semi-final before getting the better of Peter Sheridan in the final.