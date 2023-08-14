​Ed takes golfing honours

Leighton Golf Club round-up.

He was crowned Leighton champion on Sunday after a two-round contest with 150 competitors divided by a washout deluge.

Ed shot an opening round gross 70 playing off a handicap of -4 along with club colleague Fraser Jamieson, but followed that with a 68 to pip Fraser by four shots. Phil Coumbe was third with 148, eight clear of Mark Reynolds and Cristian Lester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Club Handicap trophy was won by Dharm Naveen Diwakar, who finished with a nett 136, a shot clear of Darren Chambers, Dan Spence was third on 139, Matt Dale finished with a nett 140, two clear of Nigel Barnes.

Round winners were Shane Bentley, Brandon Lowe, Colin Beesley and Simon Light.

The club championships got underway with Cedars student Max Brunkner taking 160 shots to win the Junior championships, with Vandyke student Olivia Olleson winning the Handicap competition with a two-round nett total of 138.

Ian Farrant won the Senior section championship, posting a gross 74 to win by a shot, while Ros Miles won the Leighton Ladies championship with rounds of 90 and 87 – her fourth consecutive championship win since joining the club four years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Runner-up Judy Richmond gained some consolation by winning the Ladies Olive Wood trophy, carding 40- points to beat Christine Robinson by two shots.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Ladies Handicap championship was won by Anne Tilbury with nett rounds of 71 and 76, with Lesley Bednarek runner-up three shots in arrears.

In other recent competitions, Eddie Edwards won the July stableford carding 24 of his 40 points on the last nine holes. Runner-up Steven Giles had 20 points on the way out, and the same number on the way back to the club house to lose out on countback with Jason Brooks, Julian Scarr and Paul Read all finishing with 38 points, a shot clear of Richard Harris, Peter Brennan, Colin Beesley, Tim Dawson and Colin McLeod.

Five golfers finished within a point of each other in Leighton’s August midweek medal, with the leaderboard determined by the most points scored over the last nine holes.