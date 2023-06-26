Father and son take the honours​

Paul Ellam and his dad Derek.

At the age of 86, Derek Ellam turned back the clock a decade or two to beat 121 club colleagues to win Leighton’s June Medal with an impressive nett 64…..while not to be out done, son Paul, playing two groups behind his dad, holed with his tee-shot on Leighton’s acclaimed 11th hole, using a six iron for his inch perfect 160-yard hole-in-one.

Whilst being no stranger to winning a trophy or two in his 45 years as a member of the club, shooting a round seven shots below his handicap was no mean feat for retired transport consultant Derek who has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Son Paul, who now runs the family transport consultancy, hit his second hole-in-one in his 27 years as a member, having previously aced on Leighton’s 14th hole.

Derek’s nett 64 was a shot clear of runner-up David Hanley, with immediate past captain Graham Freer third with a nett 67, a shot clear of Robert Cross, Stephen Boud and Stuart Leslie.

*Josie Sheridan is the new holder of Leighton Ladies Buckmaster Salver, pipping Stephanie Howlett on countback after both finished with a nett 73, a shot clear of Malgozata Shaw. Lynn Oliver won the nine-hole competition with 16 points, two clear of runner-up Margaret Browning.

*Trevor Stimpson and wife Jackie won Leighton Lady Captain’s fourball betterball competition with a nett 29, five shots clear of runners-up Stephanie Howlett and Howard Till.

*Steve Light won Leighton Sandhouse society match at Northampton with an impressive 43 points, three clear of John Clavey, with Tony Russell taking third place on countback on the last nine holes to beat Mark Vincent.