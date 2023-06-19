Future captains named at Leighton while golfers are in good form

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club latest.

​Trevor McAleese has been nominated as club captain elect, while Stephanie Howlett will be captain of the ladies section once their nominations have been confirmed by club members in January.

Both will be vice captains for the 2024 season, with Trevor succeeding Stuart Mills and Stephanie taking over from Barbara Rickard.

The Plantation Road club was launched in May 1925, with arrangements currently being made for a variety of golf and social events to to mark the milestone.

On the course, golfers have been recording impressive scores to win club competitions.

Matthew Heast beat 110 club colleagues to win the June Midweek stableford, racking up 41 points to beat Andy Walker and Division One top scorer Graham Samuels by a shot. Other leading scores were: 38pts – Stuart Leslie, John Allinson; 37pts –Mark Knight, David Miles, Peter Brennan; 36pts – Chris Caney, Anton Bednarek.

Th Ladies stableford was won by Sandra Bellis with 38 points, with Anne Tilbury pipping Jackie Stimpson on countback for the runners-spot with 36 points. Olivia Campbell, Angela Samuels and Barbara Rickard headed a chasing pack with 35 points. The nine-hole competition was won by Dorothy Jones, with Barbara Deacon runner-up.

Leighton Seniors celebrated back-to-back wins, beating Aspley Guise and Redbourn by impressive margins.

Vice Captain John Clavey teamed up with Ian Sommerfield to kick-start Leighton to a 5-3 win over Aspley, with Keith Griffiths and Richard Samuels, David Nero and Steve Paine, Dave Roberts and Graham Pellow and Richard Lancaster and Danny Nairne securing the team win.

Skipper Paul Bishop teamed up with Kevin O’Donoghue with an opening match win and ended with a 7-1 victory over Redbourn, with Chris Figg and Terry Churchill, David Bishop and David Mills, Derek Browning and Ian Rimmer, Graham Avery and Danny Nairne, Keith Griffiths and Nigel Chapman and Martin Broadley and Julian Heffron completing a virtual clean sweep.