Future Leighton Buzzard captain wins Croxford Cup

By Stuart Oliver
Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 09:50 BST
It's been a busy time at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.
​Just months before he is installed as captain of Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, John Latimer has won a coveted trophy by a two-shot margin.

John, who will succeed current club captain Trevor McAleese at the end of a year in which the Plantation Road club has celebrated its centenary, carded 40 points to win the Croxford Cup, two points clear of Simon Light, Alexis Panayiotou and Jono Dunning .

Hannah and Lee Walsh teamed up to win Leighton’s Bunny Winter greensomes trophy with 44 points, two clear of George Elford and Jamie Thomson, with Jamie Stone and Nick Tingey pipping Stephanie Howllett and Howard Till and George and Simon Blundell for third place.

Three teams tied for top spot in Leighton’s John Lally Texas scramble competition with the winners determined by the team scores over the last nine holes. The verdict went to Shaun Cavanagh, Tom Fitzgerald, Billy O’Neill and Doug Smith whose nett 52 beat Olivia Campbell, Kate and Mark Wright and Neil Simmonite, and Ryland Christy, Simon Goodall, Natham Wilson and Richard Winchester.

Captain Trevor McAleese has praised club junior golfers and the support team for representing Bedfordshire in the national finals of a national inter-club competition.

Josh Lock, a 14-year-old Cedars Academy student, Hannah Walsh, an 11-year-old pupil at Brooklands school and Florence Worth, a 10-year-old pupil at Swanbourne school, finished sixth in the two-day event representing club and the county “with flying colours.”

