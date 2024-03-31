​Gents take Barney Hallam Trophy victory

Barbara Rickard presents the trophy to John Clavey.

​In what is annually a nip-and-tuck encounter between teams of men and ladies, Leighton’s knights on horseback had the damsels in some distress, winning ten of the 14 matches, with one game halved.

Ladies captain Barbara Rickard presented the trophy to seniors skipper John Clavey with £250 to be donated to Mencap activities in Leighton Buzzard at the end of the season, along with £450 from a Ladies fashion show and other donations to club captain Stuart Mills for the same cause.

