​Golf couple take honours at Leighton Buzzard

​Just two days after Ed Stephenson was crowned Leighton Buzzard Golf Club champion, partner Olivia Campbell joined the celebrations by winning her first club trophy.

While scratch golfer Ed took 144 shots to win the Leighton club title, 20-year-old Olivia carded 39 points to win Leighton Ladies coveted Olive Wood trophy.

The former Cedars student took up golf when she was just five years old, taught by dad Maurice, a highly respected club professional now honing the skills of golfers in his native New Zealand.

Beating Ladies vice captain Stephanie Howlett by a shot, Olivia, now playing off a handicap of 17.9 says: “Winning my first trophy in an individual competition just two days after Ed was crowned club champion was just amazing….I just hope I don’t have to wait for another 15 years before winning another title.

Former Vandyke student Ed, 22, fought off a stomach bug to retain the Leighton championship with rounds of 75 and 69, beating Jamie Stone and Fraser Jamieson by five shots, with Kamil Shah fourth with a score of 150.

The Leighton Handicap championship was won by Mark Sandham with a nett 137 after rounds of 77 and 79, beating Matt Sale by a shot, with George Elford pipping Steve Boud for third place on countback after both finished with a nett 138, a shot clear of George Fenwick .

Club president Graham Freer teamed up with Woburn’s Dan Nickless to win Leighton’s Mens’ Invitation, beating Howard Allen and David Harland on countback with 44 points, a shot clear of Steve and Dean Leng and Trevor Stone and Stephen Green.

Farida Cerosio won Leighton Ladies’ stableford with 42 points, three clear of Norma Stevens-Hack with Christine Robinson third with 38 points, four clear of Jane Tizzard, Patti Marriott, Josie Sheridan, Niki Clark and Anne Tilbury.

