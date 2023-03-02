Golf pro Maurice heads back to New Zealand

​Recognised as one of the top award-winning professional coaches in the region, Maurice has taken up a new post with a three coaching centres in Auckland, flying out from Heathrow on Friday for the 25,000 mile journey to his homeland.

Club members and officials paid tribute to the “massive contribution” Maurice has made in improving golf standards and encouraging the development of young players, with club captain Tim Mitchell describing the Kiwi as a “great coach” and wishing him well in his “new venture.”

Club colleagues have also made donations to enable his three-year-old pet Golden Retriever Cindy to join him in Auckland once quaranteen requirements have been met.

New Zealand-bound Leighton Buzzard golf professional Maurice Campbell (centre) pictured with club captain Tim Mitchell (left) and vice captain Stuart Mills.

Maurice, who thanked members for their support and friendship over the years, hopes to be reunited with Cindy in about two months.

“I couldn’t have joined a better club, and have enjoyed every minute of my time here,” said Maurice, adding: “Leighton Buzzard will always be in my heart.”

