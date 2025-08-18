​Golfers dress up to turn clock back

By Stuart Oliver
Published 18th Aug 2025, 16:42 BST
Ladies captain Steph Howlett presenting the team prize to the winners.
​Leighton Buzzard golfers turned back the clock with a celebration to mark its centenary using hickory clubs and wearing attire of the period.

​More than 140 players took part in the fun trip down memory lane, playing a Texas scramble format in groups of four.

Winners were Dharm Naveen Diwaker, Simon Goodall, Natham Wilson and Richard Winchester, who completed the course in 60 shots, one clear of runners-up Jono Dunning, Mark Leng, Raymond Stewart and Simon Thornton, with Jack Harris, Joseph Hodges, Sam Kilroe and Carlo Romano third.

*David and George Rae teamed up to win Leighton’s Family foursomes carding a nett 66, five shots clear of runners-up Steve and Patti Marriott, with Adrian and Ed Stephens in third place with a nett 74.

*Leighton golfers Tim Martin and Jill Nutkins won the Rushmere Ladies invitation with 52 points.

