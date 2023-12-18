Golfers impress in Spain by reaching finals

​A team of local golfers have narrowly missed out on finishing as champions of two major competitions in Spain (writes Stuart Oliver)

​Scratch-league members of Woburn Golf Club beat six other teams to reach the finals of the Elite Amateur Golf Group competition played at the La Cala club at Mijas on the Costa del Sol.

And though team captain Justin Rhodes and Ben Welch won the foursomes competition against tough final rivals Hindhead, Woburn lost the final of the team competitions 3-2 with the match result decided on the very last hole.

With club colleagues Jack Leek and Naill O’Shea back in the club house, former Van Dyke student Ed Stephenson, a three-times champion at his home-town Leighton Buzzard club, and at 21 years of age the youngest competitor in the event, faced a tough challenge against former Hindhead professional David Ryles.

But after a nip-and-tuck round, Ed’s 300-yard drive on the final hole of the hilly course found a sand bunker.

His wedge escape shot left him with a tough down hill putt that narrowly missed, leaving Ryles to win the hole and the match with a birdie.

