​Gongs galore for Leighton golfers

Captains’s Cup winners Manny Barker and Trevor McAleesh with (centre) Leighton club president Graham Freer.

​Seven Leighton Buzzard golfers have won medals and trophies with handicap-busting performances within weeks of each other.

The first of nearly 50 major club trophies created history when the Captain’s Cup was won by club captain Trevor McAleese and playing partner Manny Barker.

Their 40-point haul was just one enough for a past captain to win the trophy, donated by D.J. Bane and Keith Camp 45 years ago.

Weekend winners qualify for the fourball final shoot out played in April each year. Manny and Irishman Trevor, who was installed as Captain of the Plantation Road club in January, shared a slice of luck when players in the chasing pack dropped shots over the last couple of holes, with Alexis Panayiotou and Paul Whiteman, Shane Bentley and John Latimer, John Scott and Paul Cheval, Simon and Tom Light, Neil Laming and Ian Woodman and Simon Thornton and Mark Leng all finishing with 39 points.

*Peter Sheridan topped the table beating more than 80 Senior members of the Plantation Road club for the coveted Spencer Cup. No stranger to success, Peter carded an impressive 46 points to beat nearest challenger Richard Harris by six shots. Playing in his first seniors competition, Richard’s 40 point-haul won him the Newcomers Cup; Seniors Captain Graham Westlake-Tritton finished third with 38 points, beating Peter Finch and Philip Spratt-Callaghan on countback.

*A Saturday Club Medal was won by seven-handicap golfer John David who pipped Neil Laming after both carded scores of nett 66, John getting top-spot with a lower score on the last nine holes. Gerard Carter finished third with a nett 68, two shots clear of Jack Jones, Steve Light, Jason Lock, Colin Dunlop, Peter Sheridan, Paul Bishop, John Mckay and Andrew Targell.

*A Midweek Medal was won by Roger Kingston who carded an impressive nett 65 to beat Thomas Clarke by three shots. Richard Samuels finished third with a nett 69, pipping Daniel Hill and Shaun Cavanagh on countback, a shot clear of Paul Ellam and Christian Lester. Paul was pipped for the March stableford, when after carding 42 points, he lost to Oliver Mortimer on countback.

*Christine Robinson won Leighton Ladies stableford with 39 points, two shots clear of runner-up Christine Bateman and third-placed Jackie Phelps with Josie Sheridan heading a chasing pack with 36 points. Jane Parry won the Ladies nine-hole competition with 21 points, a shot clear of Pam Stannard, Sardra Carter, Lila Garrod, Patricia Thurtell and Christine Giles.

*The April club stableford was won by Julian Heffron with 40 points, a shot clear of Thomas Clarke, with Steve Nicholl, Brian Jones and Matthew Chatwin heading a chasing pack with 38 points.

*Eddie Edwards won the April Medal with a nett 68, a shot clear of Stuart Goodwin, with Jack Costello and Mark Vincent both carding nett 70s.

*Leighton Ladies beat the club Seniors 10-5 win the Barney Hallam trophy.