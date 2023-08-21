Graham wins Past Captains honour at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
And at his first attempt on Sunday, Graham topped the table in Leighton’s Past Captain’s competition, beating the Captain who won it this time last year.
Graham carded 37 points to beat holder John Preston on countback over the last nine holes, with John Bateman finishing third in the 15-strong field of former club captains.
*Judy Richmond’s return to form continued with a 40-point haul to win Leighton Ladies Olive Wood Trophy, two shots clear of runner-up Christine Robinson, with Alison Shirville taking third place on countback from Carolyn Chamberlain after both finished with 37 points.
Leiighton Seniors drew 4-4 against South Beds with wins by John Clavey and Will Koch, Mike Cox and Steve Richardson, Graham Freer and Andy McDonald and Julian Hefferon and Richard Samuels; lost 5-3 against Chiltern Forest with Paul Bishop and Graham Perkins, John Clavey and David Nero and Martin Broadley and Peter Robson carding wins for Leighton and drew 4-4 against Beds & County with wins by John Clavey and Graham Freer, David Sweetnam and Graham P ellow and Martin Broadley and Phil Rickard, with Graham Avery and Peter Gadsden and Paul Ahmet and Nigel Chapman halving their matches.