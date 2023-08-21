​Graham wins Past Captains honour at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Graham Freer (left) receives his trophy from club president Trevor Stimpson.

​And at his first attempt on Sunday, Graham topped the table in Leighton’s Past Captain’s competition, beating the Captain who won it this time last year.

Graham carded 37 points to beat holder John Preston on countback over the last nine holes, with John Bateman finishing third in the 15-strong field of former club captains.

*Judy Richmond’s return to form continued with a 40-point haul to win Leighton Ladies Olive Wood Trophy, two shots clear of runner-up Christine Robinson, with Alison Shirville taking third place on countback from Carolyn Chamberlain after both finished with 37 points.