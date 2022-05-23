Juniors join in Leighton Buzzard club's 24-hour Hockeyfest

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club juniors at the 24-hour hockeyfest

The Junior Section of Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club provided the busiest session of the LBHC 24h Hockey for Mind BLMK event held last weekend, with week three of their Summer League program.

The fixtures were Australia vs Argentina and Great Britain vs Belgium, and ended the first set of three round-robin sets of fixtures.

Australia vs Argentina

A game which may have been a miss-match as Argentina were without some of their older players started with Australia dominating possession. However, Argentina were able to disrupt Australia’s build-up play and restrict Australia to long range shots which Goalkeeper Ewan Fawcett was able to deal with. But eventually, Australia were able to open the scoring through a solo effort by Lewis Barlow. The younger Argentina team then began to string possession themselves to trouble the 9 year old Arthur Ayes in goal for Australia before an interception by Zachary Fitzboydon allowed Australia to go two goals up before the end of the first period. Argentina started the second period strongly and their progressive play was rewarded with a goal from Dylan Morrison. The two teams trading possession until the first half ended 2-1 Australia.

The third quarter started with Australia scoring a swift goal again from Zachary. Argentina carried on trying to breakdown the Australia defence, but found it difficult. But there persistence paid through an excellently worked team goal where five of the seven outfield players paid a part before Willem Bell Taylor tapped the ball in to make the score 3-2. Excellent defending by the young Argentina defence ensured that the third period ended 3-2 The forth period was end-to-end stuff with both teams having attempts at goals, but the better passing play by Australia allowed Amy Brigden to stretch the Australian lead to 4-2 just before the end of the game.

Great Britain vs Belgium

These two teams welcomed players you had taken part in some of the overnight sessions of the 24hr Megathon hockey game. But this did not seem to affect the quality of play showed by all players. Belgium quickly created a two goal lead courtesy of David Galloway. Great Britain responded by scoring after a short corner shot was saved with Max Lacey the quickest to pounce and scoring. The score remained till the end of the first period. The second period stated with Belgium scoring quickly again through David. Great Britain pressed for a goal throughout the second period, but Rosie was able to score once again for Belgium, so the first half ended 4-1.