Ladies are too good in Barney Hallam Trophy

Oonagh Russell with the Barney Hallam Trophy.

In what seniors captain Paul Bishop described as an “inauspicious” start to the season, his male squad won just three of the 13 matches, and he handed over the coveted Barney Hallam Trophy to ladies captain Oonagh Russell and her vice captain Barbara Rickard.

After Paul and his vice captain John Clavey managed to tie the opening match against Oonagh and Barbara, they were three games down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wins by Elaine Powell and Rosalind Miles, Jill Nutkins and Carolyn Chamberlain and Christine Bateman and Christine Robinson were in the bag before Peter Sheridan and Paul Morgan carded a winning score.

The ladies countered with successive wins by Lesley Brazier and Maggie Shaw, Sandra Carter and Gill Mcdougall, and Lynn Newnham and Jane Parry, with a half shared between Marilyn Myatt and Joan Waples and John Bateman and Martin Broadley before Mike Smith and David Miles won for the men.

Wins by Barbara Bradley and Val Brown and Norma Stevens-Hack and Virginia Gillett secured back-to-back victories for the ladies, a late win by Nick Rathbone and David Nero mere consolation.

*Latest qualifiers for Leighton’s Captain’s Cup next month are Matthew Chatwin and Harry Langdon who carded 45 points to secure a place for the final on April 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement