​Late try defeats Buzzards at home to Olney

​With the lead changing hands four times, this was a game either side could have won but ultimately Buzzards had to make do with two bonus points.

Buzzards started the stronger and took only five minutes to open the scoring as veteran centre Jack Whitehouse carved through the defence and linked with Mike Robert, who scored near the corner. Ewan Starling converted to put Buzzards 7-0 ahead.

However, the visitors equaled the score on 13 minutes, as they drove over in the corner and converted from the touchline.

Olney then took advantage of a lapse of concentration in the Buzzards defence and broke clear to score under the posts, the conversion making it 7-14.

With five minutes left of the half, Buzzards levelled. Scrum-half Jack Cullen took a quick tap-penalty in midfield and the recycled ball gave Eddie Wiggins the chance to score by the posts. Starling’s conversion brought the scores level at 14-14.

The second half could not have started better for Leighton as the ball was spread wide for Jack Kempster to score in the corner, the conversion missed.

Two minutes later, Olney took the lead in controversial circumstances. A mazy run crossed the line but the attacker dropped the ball as he attempted to ground it. The referee, presumably unsighted, gave the try, although the body language of the scorer and the lack of celebration of his team mates was apparent and telling. The straightforward conversion left Leighton 19-21 behind.

Buzzards re-took the lead five minutes later as Jacob Dove went over following a drive towards the line from a scrum for 24-21. ​​​

But with three minutes left, when the ball was spread wide, the Buzzards line was breached again for Olney to score in the corner. The conversion was missed to leave Buzzards trailing 24-26 which is how it would end.