Leighton Buzzard 2s recover to win well in opener at Northampton Casuals

Leighton Buzzards' Lee Tyas in possession during the win at Northampton Casuals.

That was despite being 17-7 down at one point before recovering to sweep to a comfortable win.

At the kick-off, Buzzards did not field the ball well and Casuals capitalised and proceeded to run the ball wide, stretching Buzzard's defence for a try under the posts which they failed to convert.

Buzzards responded when a Casuals scrum was disrupted and Jack Cullen punished his opposite number, gathered the ball and started a well-worked move to see Jack Hupton score his first try of the day, Cullen converted.

But Casuals scored two more tries, one converted, to take a 17-7 lead as Buzzards looked ragged.

That was the wake-up call for Buzzards and wave after wave of rucks by the forwards got the ball within millimetres of the try line and Julian Gallie popped over the line to score, Cullen converted.

An almost carbon copy move this time saw Cullen score but not convert, then Sam Beaumont made a scything run through Casuals’ defence to score a fine try.

In the second half, Buzzards attacked from all quarters. Tries came from Leigh Draper, Owen Forsythe, Rhys Betley, Lewis Morgan, Lee Tyas and Hupton, Cullen converting another three to bring the final score to 17-62.