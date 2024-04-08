​Leighton Buzzard Golf Club appoints Jonathan as new general manager

Jonathan Dove is the new general manager.

With over 15 years experience as general manager of several clubs in the South East, Jonathan Dove will shortly be installed as manager of the 600-member Plantation Road club, one of Bedfordshire’s premier clubs currently planning its centenary celebrations for next year.

On the course, club triple champion Ed Stephenson won Leighton’s 50th and 75th anniversary competitions with 38 points playing off a handicap of +1, a shot clear of Chris Yirrell and John McKay, with Mark Avery, Matthew Lowe and Peter Robson heading a chasing pack with 36 points.

Christine Robinson and Oonagh Russell teamed up to win Leighton Ladies Coronation foursomes, beating Farida Cerosio and Gillian Chehade on countback after both pairs finished with 37 points, three shots clear of Val Brown and Anne Tilbury.

Pam Stannard won the nine-hole competition with 19 points, two clear of Margaret Browning.

Jason Brooks won Leighton’s latest monthly medal with a nett 65, a shot clear of John McKay, with John Brown third with a nett 67.