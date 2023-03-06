Leighton Buzzard Golf Club welcomes new pro Kevin Evans

Hertfordshire-born Kevin, 47, launched his golfing career 27 years ago at East Herts and joins from Chesfield Downs Golf and Country Club having previously worked as golf director at Arkley and club professional at Bishop’s Stortford Golf Club and Stevenage Golf Centre.

A regular on the Pro-Am and golf Alliance circuits, Kevin won the Bishop’s Stortford event, completing the Par 71 course in 60 shots – 11 under Par.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having busily “refreshed and re-stocked” the Leighton club pro-shop where he is joined by assistant professional Will Tebbs and Nicola Campbell, Kevin will shortly be holding a ‘meet and greet’ open evening for members.

Leighton's new head professional Kevin Evans.

Says Kevin: “I am really looking forward to getting to know all the Leighton members, their guests and visitors and providing them with the best possible golfing experience.”

*The latest weekend qualifiers in Leighton’s Captains’ Cup competition are: Christian Lester and Sean McBroom, 44 pts; Barry Kent and Phil Coumbe, 47 pts; Martyn Flynn and Graham Freer, 49pts; Jamie and Adam Bather, 49pts; Peter Robson and Andy Targell, 45pts; Andrew Money and Dan Hill, 47pts; Peter Gadsden and Simon Goodall, 47pts; Jack McGarry and Connor Littley, 47pts.

Advertisement

Advertisement