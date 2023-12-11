Leighton Buzzard Golf Club winners crowned

​Heavy rain failed to dampen spirits of Leighton Buzzard golfers with winners of two major competitions decided in the run-up to Christmas.

Leighton Golf Club latest.

Seventy senior members competed for the Barney Hallam Christmas Cup, with Mike Manning winning the title with a 42 point haul, beating former club captain Steve Leng by two shots. Neil Laming was third with 39 points, a shot clear of Richard Samuels, Billy O’Neill and John Latimer.

Colin Fox won the trophy for players over the age of 75, carding 20 points over nine holes.

Leighton’s Xmas foursomes competition was won by Alexis Panayiotou and Paul Cheval.

They shared the leader board with Darran Valentine and Jon Woodford, Simon Enright and Jimmy Wren, but won on countback over the last nine holes after the three groups tied with 37 points. Dharm Naveen Diwaker and Karl Hunter headed a chasing pack with 36 points, a shot clear of Stephen Boud and Martin Flynn and Michael Birdseye and Colin McLeod.

Other Top 12 finishers: 7 – Steve Leng and Steve Campbell, 34pts; 8 – Tom Day and John McKay, 33pts;- 9 – Shane Bentley and Alistair Grassick, 33pts; 10 - John Allinson and Jamie Thompson, 33pts; 11 – Christian Lester and Robert McGregor, 32pts; 12 – Daniel Latimer and Roger Hughes, 32pts.

*Daniel Hill won Leighton’s Autumn Bowl, beating Ashley Garner in the final.

