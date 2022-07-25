David Evans is presented with the President’s Putter by Trevor Stimpson.

After carding a personal-best score to win Leighton Buzzard’s Presidents’ Putter, 60-year-old David has reached the semi-finals of two other trophy competitions at the Plantation Road club - all in the space of a week.

David, a member of the Leighton club for 11 years, carded an impressive nett 62 to beat 150 club challengers for the coveted President’s Putter presented to him by Leighton club president Trevor Stimpson.

A past winner of the Lucking Cup, Henley Cup and Autumn Bowl, David now has two other trophies in his sights playing against Leighton club colleagues.

Runner-up was Bill Milton, 41, eight years a Leighton member, who beat former club junior Joe Brinded on countback after both carded nett 67’s, with Eddie Edwards beating Phil Eddy for fourth place on countback after both finished with 68.

The competition also included nearest-the-pin awards for Joe Brinded, Phil Eddy, Russell Cohen and John Preston and nearest-the-pin in two award for vice captain Tim Mitchell. Angela Samuels had the best Ladies score with a nett 69, a shot clear of runner-up Sandra Bellis.

[] Retired vision technician Billy O’Neill won Leighton’s July Midweek Medal with a nett 66, a shot clear of Richard Samuels, with Luke Valentine taking third place on countback after a three way tie with David Miles and Chris Newnham. Other leading nett scores were: 70 – Martin Flynn, Steve Richardson, John Tarbox, Bill Blackhall; 71 – John Brawn, David Vaughan, Duncan Smith, Stephen Boud, Colin Aitken.

*Leighton’s inter-club team recovered after losing the two opening matches to beat Whipsnade 3-2 with one match halved. Jon Dymock and George Mills, Chris Hawkins and Graham Magill and Tim Mitchell and Paul Bishop won for Leighton with Adrian Stephenson and Harry Farmer halving their match.

*Peter Gadsden, Colin Jeffery, Andrew Money and Doug Smith teamed up to win Leighton’s Colin Wilson Remembrance Bowl with 126 points, two clear of runners-up Graham Magill, Adam and Daniel Waite and Ben Willis.

*Senior Section skipper Andy McDonald’s see-saw season continues. Only Keith Griffiths and Harry Adam won in a 5-1 defeat at Dunstable Downs with Martin Broadley and Graham Pellow and Derek Browning and David Roberts halving their match.

And the Leighton Old Boys suffered a similar fate against Chiltern Forrest, with only Danny Nairne and Richard Samuels winning, though David Roberts and Graham Pellow managed a half. But skipper Andy clocked his first away win on Thursday, beating Redbourn 5-3 with wins by Captain Mcdonald and David Miles, Harry Adam and Ron Burgoyne, George Bashford and David Newby, Kevin O’Donoghue and John Clavey and Paul Bishop and Peter Gadsden.