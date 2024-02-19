​Leighton Buzzard golfers battle for Captain's Cup final spot

Leighton Buzzard Golf Club latest.

​Only the winners of Saturday and Sunday events at the Plantation Road club qualify for the Captain’s Cup final, which is to be played on April 6.

That gives opening day contestant Ray Stewart something of a problem, as he won the Saturday match with Ian Woodman with 47 points, and 24 hours later won the Sunday qualifier with Justin Moss with 48 points.

Other qualifiers for the final so far include Simon Thornton and Steve Campbell with 42pts; Tim Mitchell and Ada Stephenson, 48pts; Charlie Barnes and Jimmy Wren, 46pts; Howard Allen and Matthew Lowe, 48pts; Robert McGregor and Paul Cheval, 49pts; and Karl Hunter and Tony Brinded, 46pts.

*Winners of Leighton Ladies five-clubs and a putter competition were: Division 1 – Ros Miles, 23pts; Division 2, Laura Pope, 25pts; Division 3, Madeline Jones, 25pts. Christine Giles won the ladies nine-hole competition with 22pts.

*Former Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain Brian Avery has died aged 89 after a short illness.