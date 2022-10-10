Leighton Buzzard golfers battle it out in cup finals

Leighton president Trevor Stimpson is joined by members of his winning team as he's presented with the trophy by club captain Graham Freer after Sunday’s annual shoot-out.

Trevor and Graham, playing with Phil Whitecross and Tim Mitchell respectively, halved their opening match, but wins by Adrian Stephenson and Jeremy Taylor, Syd Pniewski and Stuart Oliver, Brian Carter and Kevin O’Donoghue and Andy Wright and David Hawkins secured a Presidential victory.

Wins by John Latimer and Shane Bentley, Andy McDonald and Martyn Flynn and Ryan Connew and Jon Dymock were consolation for captain Freer, who only 24 hours earlier had led his Leighton team to a 4-3 victory over Aspley Guise in an inter-club match.

In club cup competitions:

*Fraser Jamieson beat club champion Ed Stephenson to win the prestigious Peter Taylor Scratch competition in a two-hole shoot out after both players tied after two rounds of golf. Fraser beat Neale Proud in the semi-final while Ed beat Simon Waller.

*Derek Shaw won the Lucking Cup, beating Ryan Connew in the semi-final before toppling Julian Heffron for the trophy.

*Neil Laming and Matthew Lowe claimed the scalp of Paul Bishop and Richard Winchester before beating David Evans and Billy O’Neill for the Rosebery Cup.

*Jason Brooks and Julian Scarr won the Denis Jordan foursomes knockout, beating Jon Dunning and Mark Leng before toppling Russell Cohen and Ben Wallis in the final.

*Ladies captain Lesley Bednarek and Cory Kearsey beat Lewis Monk and Jane Parry before winning the Davis Cup with a final-round victory over Sean McBroom and Josie Sheridan.

*Julian Heffron is the new Seniors trophy winner, beating Steve Marriott in the semi-final before toppling Phil Eddy, victor over former champion David Banwell in his semi-final.