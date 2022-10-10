Leighton Buzzard golfers battle it out in cup finals
As golf’s competitive season draws to a close, the finals of seven annual cup finals have been determined at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club, with Trevor Stimpson leading his Presidents’ team to victory in Sunday’s shoot-out with club captain Graham Freer’s hand-picked 16-strong squad.
Trevor and Graham, playing with Phil Whitecross and Tim Mitchell respectively, halved their opening match, but wins by Adrian Stephenson and Jeremy Taylor, Syd Pniewski and Stuart Oliver, Brian Carter and Kevin O’Donoghue and Andy Wright and David Hawkins secured a Presidential victory.
Wins by John Latimer and Shane Bentley, Andy McDonald and Martyn Flynn and Ryan Connew and Jon Dymock were consolation for captain Freer, who only 24 hours earlier had led his Leighton team to a 4-3 victory over Aspley Guise in an inter-club match.
In club cup competitions:
*Fraser Jamieson beat club champion Ed Stephenson to win the prestigious Peter Taylor Scratch competition in a two-hole shoot out after both players tied after two rounds of golf. Fraser beat Neale Proud in the semi-final while Ed beat Simon Waller.
Most Popular
*Derek Shaw won the Lucking Cup, beating Ryan Connew in the semi-final before toppling Julian Heffron for the trophy.
*Neil Laming and Matthew Lowe claimed the scalp of Paul Bishop and Richard Winchester before beating David Evans and Billy O’Neill for the Rosebery Cup.
*Jason Brooks and Julian Scarr won the Denis Jordan foursomes knockout, beating Jon Dunning and Mark Leng before toppling Russell Cohen and Ben Wallis in the final.
*Ladies captain Lesley Bednarek and Cory Kearsey beat Lewis Monk and Jane Parry before winning the Davis Cup with a final-round victory over Sean McBroom and Josie Sheridan.
Advertisement
*Julian Heffron is the new Seniors trophy winner, beating Steve Marriott in the semi-final before toppling Phil Eddy, victor over former champion David Banwell in his semi-final.
Darren Alexander won Leighton’s October stableford, beating Stuart Goodwin on countback after both finished with 42 points, one clear of third placed Steve Light. Other leading scores were: 40pts – Alexis Panaylotou, Nigel Chapman; 39pts – Colin Aitken, Simon Light; 38pts – Phil Eddy, Paul Ahmet, Dean Ashton, Peter Sheridan.