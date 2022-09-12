Leighton Buzzard lose out in opener as Kettering prevail

Ewan Starling in possession for Leighton Buzzard against Kettering. Photo by Hattie Bradshaw.

With Buzzards’ match postponed the previous week, the visitors had the advantage of already playing league rugby this season, which may have contributed to their sharper decision-making and execution.

Buzzards started well, with the scrum looking dominant and forcing an early penalty which Ewan Starling kicked to give Leighton a 3-0 lead.

Kettering began to improve although Leighton were not helped by a yellow card given to PJ Fraser for a high tackle after 15 minutes.

Buzzards were then perhaps fortunate after 18 minutes, when a try-saving tackle by full back Eddie Wiggins, made with very limited use of the arms, was adjudged legal.

The visitors were now increasing the pressure and after 20 minutes were held up over the try line. As pressure on the Buzzard line grew, so did the penalty count – and as a number of these were in the “red zone”, the referee gave yellow cards to Ryan Eaton and James Brett.

Now down to 13 men, inevitably the pressure told, and spreading the ball wide Kettering scored in the corner, the conversion missed.

Starling then drifted a penalty wide and, with the last play of the half, Kettering then scored in the corner for a 10-3 half-time lead.

Leighton started the second half brightly, with Callum Creber and Matt Bloxham breaking out from their own half to close to the Kettering line. Initially stopped by a last-ditch tackle, the ball was recycled but an interception ended the opportunity.

But Kettering then drove over following a line-out and scored an almost identical try 12 minutes later, one of them converted, and led 22-3.

The remainder of the half was played competitively in midfield, with tempers flaring up at times.

Then, somewhat bizarrely, the referee, clearly having problems with his timekeeping, blew for full time with ten minutes still to go.

Despite the defeat, new head coach Phil Llewellyn saw many positives, commenting: “The team showed endeavour and commitment and the defence was excellent.”

He was also with delighted with league debutants Taylor Richardson and Rhys Betley.