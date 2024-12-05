Charlotte Dujardin has received a one-year ban. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Leighton Buzzard’s three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin has been banned for one year and fined 10,000 Swiss Francs (£8,886) for "excessively" whipping a horse.

The ban comes after video footage emerged in July that showed the 39-year-old repeatedly striking the horse with a long whip around its legs during a training session.

The footage came to light just days ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, from which Dujardin then withdrew having been named as part of the Team GB squad.

Dujardin's international ban, handed out by the FEI - the world governing body of equestrian sports - is backdated to the start of her provisional suspension and she will be eligible to compete again from July 2025.

British Equestrian and British Dressage have also reciprocated the suspension, preventing Dujardin from competing in national competition or training events during the same period.

"I fully respect the verdict issued by the Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), released today," Dujardin said.

"As the federation has recognised, my actions in the video do not reflect who I am and I can only apologise again. I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will forever aim to do better.

"This has undoubtedly been one of the darkest and most difficult periods of my life, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me during this time."

The FEI said the footage of the training session did not constitute any other rule violations and added that there have not been any further complaints raised against Dujardin's conduct since the video emerged.

FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibanez said: "These significant sanctions send a clear message that anyone, regardless of their profile, who engages in conduct that compromises the welfare of the horse will face serious consequences.

"We believe this outcome reaffirms the FEI's commitment to equine welfare and to its role as guardian of our equine partners."

UK Sport says Dujardin is "ineligible to receive public funding and publicly funded benefits" while she serves her suspension and any future funding beyond the FEI sanction "will be reviewed".