Leighton Buzzard Swimming club wins an evening with the Adam Peaty team

The parents' talk included information about the partnership between coaches and families. Kevin Pickard, formerly of swim England, who now works for the Adam Peaty (AP) team, had a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with parents. The swimmers’ talk included motivation, their personal swimming journey and race preparation, with a question and answer session.All member swimmers were invited to take part in the swimming clinic in the pool, from the youngest novice swimmer to our top swimmers, aiming for national and regional entry times.It consisted of technique, stream lining, diving and general swimming skills aimed at all levels across the club.The coaches Ed Baxter and Harriet West held the swimmers undivided attention. Ed,Commonwealth Youth Games Champion, British Record Holder and multiple British National Champion. Harriet West; commonwealth semi finalist and triple National Championship Winner. It was amazing for our club to have time with such inspirational nation sport greats.The visit really inspired the swimmers and coaches and kept them busy until 10pm.