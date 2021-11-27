Leighton Buzzard's Sam Creasy in Cage Warriors rematch with Luke Shanks

Sam Creasey and Luke Shanks (PICTURE: Dolly Clew and Cage Warriors)

Leighton Buzzard’s Sam Creasey will take on Luke Shanks in an epic rematch of their CW 129 fight in the main event of CW 132, the second part of Cage Warriors’ Double Trouble event at the world-famous York Hall in London on December 11.

Creasey beat Shanks in the flyweight tournament to finally capture the flyweight title at the third time of asking, winning by submission in the third round, but controversy arose after the October bout had finished.

Talking about the reasons for the rematch, Cage Warriors president, Graham Boylan, said: “When Sam was informed of video footage showing a potential tap to an armbar in round 1 that the referee missed, Sam being the martial artist that he is said: ‘I do not want to be a Cage Warriors world champion and have controversy over how I won the title, let’s run it back as soon as possible.’

“Due to the amount of what-ifs and different scenarios discussed, it was agreed by all parties that the decision from the first fight will remain, but we will run the fight back on the next available date.”

A win for Sam Creasey would see him become the first flyweight champion in Cage Warriors history to defend the title.

Creasey holds a 15-3 record, with 11 stoppages to his name (five knockouts and six submissions) coming into this rematch with Shanks.

On his first title defence, Creasey said: “Victory accompanied with controversy is not the clean and honourable victory I seek. This time we will put this to bed for good!”

No 125lbs fighter in Cage Warriors has ever held the flyweight title more than once, which would make way for Shanks to become the first-ever two-time Cage Warriors flyweight champion with a victory.

Shanks, who trains out of Higher Level MMA in Scotland, made his feelings about the first fight with Creasey clear when asked by Cage Warriors: “I got robbed last time out.