Leighton captain gets season off to a flyer

Trevor McAleese is presented with a cherry tree by Buckingham Captain David Dalloway and colleagues.

With just a month to go before Leighton Buzzard golf club kick-starts its centenary celebrations, captain Trevor McAleese has won a major trophy and got his inter-club match season off to a 5-0 victory over local rivals Buckingham with one match halved.

After teaming up with club colleague Manny Barker to win Leighton’s Captain’s Cup with a 40 point haul, Trevor partnered his predecessor Stuart Mills to a two-hole win against Bucks’ and was followed into the club house with wins by Keith Edmunds and Richard Winchester, Paul Foster and Ben Alder, Steve Hammond and Paul Cheval, and Vice Captain John Latimer and Derek Shaw, with John Allinson and Neil Jarvis halving their match.

And to mark the event, Buckingham Captain David Dallaway presented Trevor with a cherry blossom tree to be planted on the Plantation Road course to mark the club centenary.

*A trophy presented to mark the 50th anniversary of the Leighton club was won by John Brawn with 39 points, a shot clear of runner-up with Bobby McGregor. Ros Miles headed a chasing pack with 35 points along with Raymond Stewart, Robert Cross, Mark Reynolds, Simon Thornton, Jason Brooks, John McKay, Richard Winchester and Phil Eddy.

*A trophy donated to mark the 75th anniversary was won by Paul Ahmet with 41 points. Paul Ellam was runner-up with 38 points, a shot clear of Josie Sheridan , Richard Burchfield and Claire Whitecross.

*Geoff Barker, Derek Browning, John Clavey and David Roberts teamed up to win Leighton Seniors’ Texas Scramble with a nett 52, two clear of Neil Blake, Thomas Clarke, Andy Jenkins and Russell Rowles, with three teams finishing with a nett 55.