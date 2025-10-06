Leighton duo win Porters Park Open
Leighton ladies club vice captain Josie Sheridan teamed up with triple champion Ros Miles for their impressive win in the the Porters Park Open.
Heating engineer Ashley Garner turned up the temperature on his golfing colleagues when he carded an impressive 40 points to win Leighton Buzzard’s latest club stableford.
Beating 114 other club colleagues for top spot, Ashley finished two shots clear of scratch golfer Colin Beesley, three clear of third-placed two handicapper Theo Aurora and four clear of four handicapper Simon Light. Other leading scores were: 36 pts – Gary Hart, Simon Long, Manny Barker, Simon Waller; 35pts – Mark Leng, George Mills, Lee Ashberry, Pardeep Aurora.