Leighton duo win Porters Park Open

By Stuart Oliver
Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
Vice captain Josie Sheridan (left) and triple champion Ros Miles (right) after their impressive win in the the Porters Park Open.placeholder image
Vice captain Josie Sheridan (left) and triple champion Ros Miles (right) after their impressive win in the the Porters Park Open.
Two Leighton Golf Club ladies rattled up 46 points to win an Open competition at one of the premier courses in the region.

Leighton ladies club vice captain Josie Sheridan teamed up with triple champion Ros Miles for their impressive win in the the Porters Park Open.​

Heating engineer Ashley Garner turned up the temperature on his golfing colleagues when he carded an impressive 40 points to win Leighton Buzzard’s latest club stableford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beating 114 other club colleagues for top spot, Ashley finished two shots clear of scratch golfer Colin Beesley, three clear of third-placed two handicapper Theo Aurora and four clear of four handicapper Simon Light. Other leading scores were: 36 pts – Gary Hart, Simon Long, Manny Barker, Simon Waller; 35pts – Mark Leng, George Mills, Lee Ashberry, Pardeep Aurora.

Related topics:Leighton Buzzard
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice