Leighton Fun Runners win region's Club of the Year award

Leighton Fun Runners have been crowned 2021 Club of the Year in English Athletics’ annual awards for the East Region

Leighton Fun Runners have been crowned 2021 Club of the Year in English Athletics’ annual awards for the East Region, held virtually last Wednesday.

Praising Leighton Buzzard’s running club, the judging panel said: “The club has a welcoming atmosphere, a variety of sessions and running groups to suit all.

“The club takes great care to train and develop its volunteer leaders, so they can continue to offer top quality coaching and advice, whatever the members’ aims, experience or ability.

“This has led to the club not just retaining members through lockdown, but actually increasing its membership as restrictions eased.”

The judges continued: “As their name suggests, Leighton Fun Runners have made running fun at the heart of everything they do, but they also have their share of more serious runners.

“Clearly being all inclusive, friendly and accessible are the secrets to the club’s success combined with a commitment to ensuring future growth through encouraging and developing run leaders through its enthusiastic and committed volunteer base.”

Club Captain Emily McClelland, Chairman Andrew Heale and Vice Captain Michael Dudley were online to accept the award, with many other members watching the live stream on YouTube.

They spoke of the club’s history, explaining how the club was first formed in 1983 and still has some of the original members in the club today.

They discussed how since April LFR have had over 75 new members join as a “running in lockdown effect”, people moving to the area and an active following on the club’s social media channels.

Emily spoke of how LFR is a club for everyone from the speedsters to the social runners and everyone in between. Andrew championed the enthusiastic membership who make running the club that much easier, saying that: “Winning this award is a real testament to the team effort from the committee and all our members.”

The committee and the members of LFR are delighted with the award. The club has their annual Christmas party in a few weeks time and it is sure to be an even bigger celebration now.