​Leighton golfers in fine displays

Leighton Ladies captain Stephanie Howlett resents the Olive Wood trophy to Avril Simpson.

​Leighton Buzzard golfers have been in fine form, registering par-beating scores in a range of club competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Newly-crowned champion Phil Coumbe carded 41 points to win the July midweek stableford, beating Daniel Hill and Bobby McGregor by two shots, with Oliver Wilson, Steve Light, Simon Goodall and John Smith all finishing with 38 points.

Dharm Naveen Dwakar had an August stableford round to remember with a 44 point haul, two clear of runner-up Mark Leng with Neil Laming third with 41 points, two clear of John McKay and Andrew McDonald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avril Simpson won the Leighton Ladies Olive Wood trophy with 42 points, a shot clear of runner-up Gillian Chehade and Carolyn Chamberlain.

The Men’s Invitation was won by Shane Bentley and Michael Hollins with 45 points, a shot clear of Paul Foster and Geoffrey Forshaw, Gary Bennett and Paul Anstay and Alexander Crossan and Harry Binding.