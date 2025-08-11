Leighton golfers in fine displays
Newly-crowned champion Phil Coumbe carded 41 points to win the July midweek stableford, beating Daniel Hill and Bobby McGregor by two shots, with Oliver Wilson, Steve Light, Simon Goodall and John Smith all finishing with 38 points.
Dharm Naveen Dwakar had an August stableford round to remember with a 44 point haul, two clear of runner-up Mark Leng with Neil Laming third with 41 points, two clear of John McKay and Andrew McDonald.
Avril Simpson won the Leighton Ladies Olive Wood trophy with 42 points, a shot clear of runner-up Gillian Chehade and Carolyn Chamberlain.
The Men’s Invitation was won by Shane Bentley and Michael Hollins with 45 points, a shot clear of Paul Foster and Geoffrey Forshaw, Gary Bennett and Paul Anstay and Alexander Crossan and Harry Binding.