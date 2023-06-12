Leighton golfers raise thousands for charity

Club captain Tim Mitchell with winner Charlie Thompson; AnneTilbury and Ladies Captain Oonagh Russell , and Gill McDougal who presented the silver drinking bowl donated in memory if her father, a much respected long time member of the Leighton club.

​More than 200 members of the Plantation Road club took part in a variety of social and golfing activities to raise funds for the Keech Hospice Centre, which provides a range of support measures for children with life threatening illnesses and their families.

Last year, the club donated £28,000 to Milton Kaynes-based charity Emily’s Star and whilst fund raising will continue for another five months or so, skippers Tim and Oonagh are well on their way to raising a similar amount which will be presented to Keech Hospice early next year.

Day-long Captains Day ‘full house’ activities on Saturday concluded with skipper Tim thanking members for their support and generosity before the Maurice Lesley traditional Scottish drinking cup was presented to competition winner Charlie Thompson.

Charlie carded an impressive 43 points, winning the event on countback by scoring more points on the last nine holes to pip Jack McGarry, with Keith Edmunds third with 42 points, beating James Pratt on countback. There were other golfing prizes won by George Elford, Graham Magill, Farida Cerosio, Sue Preston and Carmen White-Lawes.

Last Tuesday’s Ladies Captain Day was a huge success for Oonagh Russell and her support team. The golf competition was won by Anne Tilbury with 42 points, with Jackie Stimpson the Division One runner-up. Carmen White-Lawes was Division Two winner with 41 points, two shots clear of runner-up Judi Malpass, while Division Three winner was Joanna Cox with 39 points, a shot clear of runner-up Judith Harper.

*In other recent club events: Carmen White-Lawes is the new Senior ladies champion, hitting a nett 70 to beat current vice captain Barbara Rickard by two shots.

Angela Samuels won the coveted Ladies Rosewear Bowl after carding 35 points, with long-time friend Jackie Phelps pipping Anne Tilbury on countback after they both finished with 33.