​Leighton teams win county honours

Leighton Golf Club news

The five-strong mid-handicap team won five of their six group games against Aspley Guise, Dunstable Downs and Aylesbury Vale to qualify where John Scott, Mark and Alex Sandham and Jack Jones toppled Chalgrave Manor 4-1.

A re-shaped line-up by team captain Ian Down resulted in Leighton’s John Scott, Dan Waite, Steve Baines and Mark Sandham securing a 3-2 win over Mount Pleasant to secure a place in the final against John O’Gaunt. Leighton won 4-1 with Mark and Alex Sandham, Steve Baines and Dan Waite securing comfortable victories.

Leighton’s Bedfordshire County knockout team of Dharm Diwaker, Jon Dunning, Darren Valentine, Mark Hammond and skipper Tim Hobday faced a final cliff-hanger against Mount Pleasant when the teams halved the match, Dunning securing victory on the third hole of a sudden death shoot-out.

In the County matchplay event, Leighton’s Ed Stephenson lost in the semi-finals to eventual winner Chris Spooner (Dunstable Downs).

In Leighton club competitions, Billy O’Neill beat Peter Myrants in the final of the Plantation Cup, Grant Tibbett beat David Evans in the final of the Lucking Cup and Mark Hammond beat Neil Laming to win the Seniors Trophy.

Steve Giles won the club October medal with a nett 64, four clear of runner-up Adam Cobb who beat Jason Brooks on countback, with James Pratt and Ashley Garner heading a chasing with nett 69s

Colin Fox won the October midweek stableford with 41 points, three clear of runner-up Oliver Wilson who beat Pardeep Aurora on countback after both carded 38 points.