Linslade Crusaders swimmers take on country's best at winter nationals
Billy Knibb and Jack Hill setting great example to club's younger members
Following a tradition of high performing Linslade Crusaders Swimmers, Jack Hill and Billy Knibb qualified for the Men’s Winter Nationals at Ponds Forge Sheffield earlier this month - both at 16 years old.
Billy Knibb qualified for 50m Breaststroke and Jack Hill 50m and 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle.
Both boys have been with the club since they were five years old and are a great example to the younger swimmers, consistently competing in the club’s own Splash Galas to team events such as the National Arena League.
Head Coach Adrian Smith said: “Linslade Crusaders have many talented and committed swimmers achieving high levels in their sport.
“Jack and Billy are dedicated swimmers and have bright futures ahead of them!”
If any swimmers are interested in joining Crusaders please do get in touch, we are a family friendly club combining excellent coaching to develop younger swimmers all the way through to National level.