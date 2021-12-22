Linslade Crusaders swimmers take on country's best at winter nationals

Jack Hill

Following a tradition of high performing Linslade Crusaders Swimmers, Jack Hill and Billy Knibb qualified for the Men’s Winter Nationals at Ponds Forge Sheffield earlier this month - both at 16 years old.

Billy Knibb qualified for 50m Breaststroke and Jack Hill 50m and 100m Backstroke and 50m Freestyle.

Both boys have been with the club since they were five years old and are a great example to the younger swimmers, consistently competing in the club’s own Splash Galas to team events such as the National Arena League.

Billy Knibb

Head Coach Adrian Smith said: “Linslade Crusaders have many talented and committed swimmers achieving high levels in their sport.

“Jack and Billy are dedicated swimmers and have bright futures ahead of them!”