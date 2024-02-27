Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club at Bedfordshire County Championships 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year at counties we had lots of qualifiers, many of them being their first at the age of 10 years old. Between all of our swimmers we managed to obtain 62 medals. 8 gold, 27 silver and 19 bronze these were in the individual races. In the relays we gained another 2 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Being poolside this year at counties was inspiring for me and my team. The atmosphere was immense with the cheering and pep talks before races and just a happy and uplifting mood. Every year we are the loudest team by far not only on poolside but up on the balcony from all of the parents. Counties is a massive achievement and we all go there to swim our best and make ourselves proud! When at counties we may also meet fellow swimmers that we have met along our swimming journey.

Over the three weekends I spoke with some of our younger swimmers to which it was their first counties and they were incredibly nervous. One of them quoted ‘’wow what an experience, I can’t believe I am at counties!’’ Another said ‘’I am so proud of myself that I made it this far and I even got a medal!’’ Finally another said ‘’It has been a long few weekends but the best part was cheering my friends on and celebrating together!’’ - That’s what our club is all about!! Also we have three of our younger swimmers becoming Junior champions in a range of different events.

Qualifiers and medal winners from the Championships

Our older swimmers had an amazing three weekends with them having more of an experience of counties. However, they still managed to achieve great things including regional and national times. We also had one of our oldest swimmers becoming senior champion 3rd in 50 and 100 breaststroke. Our older swimmers are so inspiring to our younger ones as they really look up to them and some even like to have a little chat before their race to get some last minute words of advice.

As counties came to an end we came away with amazing times and PB’s and also lots of medals and achieving regional and national times. However there were many ups and downs with lots of laughter but also many tears although we had already done the hard work of getting to counties!

Being club captain this year along side Amelia Goring-Farrow made us realise why we originally wanted to become Club Captain in the first place. Crusaders you made us so proud and all of your hard work definitely paid off!!

Finally we would just like to say a massive thank you to all the coaches, helpers, officials and all of the parents who give up their time to make this event possible because without them it wouldn’t happen.