Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club makes a splash at Bedfordshire County Championships 2023

Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club made a splash at Bedfordshire County Championships 2023.

The event took place over three weekends at Luton Inspire.

This year, Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club had a whopping 53 qualified swimmers – ranging from younger swimmers swimming for the first time to older performance swimmers including some who had come back from university to represent themselves and their club.

A selection of our County Qualifiers

Between them, the club won an impressive 14 gold, 28 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Clara Foster, one of the club captains, explained: “Being poolside as a part of Crusaders, there has always been a great atmosphere amongst all the swimmers, coaches and team managers. Each year we never fail to be the loudest team cheering and supporting one another. However, at the end of the day we are all there for the same reason to be part of such a great event and just enjoy swimming, therefore we never fail to support and cheer our fellow competitors from other clubs that we may have met along our swimming journeys.”

She added: “For the more experienced swimmers this event is a stepping stone to greater things such as regionals, nationals and in some cases British, but we all remember we had to start somewhere. Due to that, taking part in this event is so special as we are there to support the younger swimmers and watch them grown and move through the club and rankings.

“By the end of the County Championships, we walked away with so many amazing individual swims, there are way too many to mention – so a massive well done to you all. Throughout the weekends there were many tears, some happy and some sad, but at the end of the day we all pulled together to give each other support and reassurance that it is ok and that being disappointed is allowed, but most importantly that no matter how well we swam we would always be proud of one another for what we had achieved.

“As one of the Crusaders Club captains, I must highlight the relays as being my top swims this year at Counties to be a part of and watch. They simply were amazing.

“Linslade Crusaders Swimming Club, being your club captain for this event along with Bethany Hamer for the first time has been one of the highlights of my swimming carer. Each year I have been to Counties, but never have I walked away from it as proud as I have this time. I would like to say a massive congratulations to all our swimmers who competed and swam brilliantly – you’ve made us club captains so proud!

"And finally, I think everyone of us would also like to thank all the Coaches, Helpers, Officials and our Parents that help and support us to achieve our goals and give up their time to chase our dreams.”