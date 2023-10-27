Local sports stars nominated for Sporting Champions Awards

Local sports stars Grace Endersby and Summer Sinfield-Vincent have been nominated for a prestigious award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Baton twirler Grace and footballer Summer are up for the Regional Champion of the Year (East) award at Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions Awards, which are due to be held at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Tuesday, November 7.

Grace, 17, trains at Flitwick Leisure Centre, and was a European Championship silver medallist in 2022, as well as a multiple national champion this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summer, 11, trains at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre and plays for Arsenal Girls Under-12s. She has also represented England at futsal – a version of small-sided indoor football.

Grace Endersby has been nominated for a top award

The event will be hosted by Great Britain’s double world 110m hurdles champion and former world record holder Colin Jackson.

Everyone Active runs more than 230 leisure and cultural centres across the country, including eight leisure and cultural centres in Central Bedfordshire, on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

The company’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in its seventh year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Award winners will include those who have had career successes or who have engaged with the Sporting Champions scheme and their local Everyone Active centre. Everyone Active will also celebrate those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

The awards ceremony will be preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes.

Olympic and Paralympic stars Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Maisie Summers-Newton, Kadeena Cox and Lauren Steadman will share their insights and experiences to help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating the fantastic achievements of all the Sporting Champions athletes at Porchester Hall, including Grace and Summer.

“The scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we are delighted to be showcasing this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Rebecca Hares, Executive Member for Health & Wellbeing and Communities, said: "We are delighted to support the Sporting Champions scheme within our leisure centres, as it empowers athletes to realise their full sporting potential.

"Grace and Summer's nominations for this award are a testament to their dedication, talent, and outstanding achievements in their respective sports. We are proud to have such remarkable local stars who use our leisure centres for their training, nominated for this award

"We hope their exceptional performances will inspire other athletes across Central Bedfordshire."