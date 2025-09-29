​Maggie wins Leighton Buzzard's Ladies Medal

Maggie Shaw is presented with her trophy by captain Josie Sheridan.

​A major golf club competition played over two rounds six months apart has been won by a Leighton club member who has sliced 13 shots off her handicap since taking up the sport a decade ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Malgozata “Maggie” Shaw was playing off a handicap of 36 when she took up golf at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road club in 2016.

Now playing off a handicap of 23.3, Maggie has just won Leighton Ladies Medal Cup, a competition of separate rounds played in the spring and autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having earlier this year winning the Ladies Handicap Cup, Maggie completed the spring meeting with a nett 74, a shot behind club colleagues Anne Tilbury and Marilyn Myatt.

But after carding an impressive nett 71 in last week’s autumn meeting, Maggie finished with a 145 total, a six-shot winning margin, with Anne’s second round 78 giving her a two-round 151 total, while Marilyn carded a nett 79, to finish third with a two-round total of 152.

Ardent golf fan Maggie, a regular on the course with husband Derek who plays off a handicap of 22.1, said: “I’ve set myself a new objective to reduce my handicap by two or three shots. That will really make Derek happy!

*On the course, mobile mechanic David Vaughan won the Leighton Plum Duffs charity day with 48 points; Martin Broadley was runner up with 41 points, and Jamie Peddar took third place on countback from John Allison after both finished with 39 points, a shot clear of Martyn Flynn, Keith Edmunds and James Pettit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ladies prize was won by Virginia Gillett who beat Lesley Brazier on countback after both carded 37 points.

Other prizes were won by Steve Light, John Allinson, Dennis Elliott, Matt Sale, Johnny Stanco, Terry Wright and Lee Dempsey.

The event raised £7,360, with the Leighton and district Multiple Sclerosis support group receiving £6,360 and Leighton Buzzard Mencap an additional £1,000 to top upearlier awards.

*Steve Light is the new holder of Leighton’s Henly Cup, finishing with a score of +5, a shot clear or runner-up Cian Read, with Peter Burgoyne and David Giltrow sharing third place with +3.