Maggie wins Leighton Buzzard's Ladies Medal
Malgozata “Maggie” Shaw was playing off a handicap of 36 when she took up golf at Leighton Buzzard’s Plantation Road club in 2016.
Now playing off a handicap of 23.3, Maggie has just won Leighton Ladies Medal Cup, a competition of separate rounds played in the spring and autumn.
Having earlier this year winning the Ladies Handicap Cup, Maggie completed the spring meeting with a nett 74, a shot behind club colleagues Anne Tilbury and Marilyn Myatt.
But after carding an impressive nett 71 in last week’s autumn meeting, Maggie finished with a 145 total, a six-shot winning margin, with Anne’s second round 78 giving her a two-round 151 total, while Marilyn carded a nett 79, to finish third with a two-round total of 152.
Ardent golf fan Maggie, a regular on the course with husband Derek who plays off a handicap of 22.1, said: “I’ve set myself a new objective to reduce my handicap by two or three shots. That will really make Derek happy!
*On the course, mobile mechanic David Vaughan won the Leighton Plum Duffs charity day with 48 points; Martin Broadley was runner up with 41 points, and Jamie Peddar took third place on countback from John Allison after both finished with 39 points, a shot clear of Martyn Flynn, Keith Edmunds and James Pettit.
The ladies prize was won by Virginia Gillett who beat Lesley Brazier on countback after both carded 37 points.
Other prizes were won by Steve Light, John Allinson, Dennis Elliott, Matt Sale, Johnny Stanco, Terry Wright and Lee Dempsey.
The event raised £7,360, with the Leighton and district Multiple Sclerosis support group receiving £6,360 and Leighton Buzzard Mencap an additional £1,000 to top upearlier awards.
*Steve Light is the new holder of Leighton’s Henly Cup, finishing with a score of +5, a shot clear or runner-up Cian Read, with Peter Burgoyne and David Giltrow sharing third place with +3.