​Mark takes Spencer Cup glory

Golf latest.

His nearest challenger was Chris Ive who claimed the runners-up spot on countback from Neil Laming after both finished with 41 points.

Four players – Mark Sandham, John Smith, Michael Birdseye, Paul Ryan and Rob Tate – all finished with 40 points, a shot clear of Brian Jones, senior skipper John Clavey, David Bishop, Steve Richardson, Shane Bentley and Terry Lingham.

The Newcomers Cup was won by Thomas Clarke with 37 points.

Meanwhile, Eddie Fender was Division One winner of the March midweek Medal, beating Steve Richardson with John Ager third. Richard Hill was the Division Two winner ahead of Michael Birdseye with Paul Ryan third.

The March Medal winner was Jason Brook ahead of John McKay with John Brown third, while Steve Tyas was Division Two winner ahead of Andrew Robson and Barry Wills.

Leighton Ladies stableford winner was Ros Miles with 39 points, with Josie Sheridan runner-up ahead of Michelle Plummer.