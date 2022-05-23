New home for Leighton Buzzard Table Tennis Club

Leighton Buzzard Table Tennis Club have a new larger home at Wing Village Hall

Friday’s inaugural open evening was a great success, very well attended with players impressed by the conditions.

The new multi-table venue means that the club can start offering more recreational table tennis and later this summer, coaching for both juniors and adults.

The welcoming, friendly, competitive and non-profit making community sports club is affiliated as an Associate Club with Table Tennis England and also an official member of Leighton & Linslade Sports Council.

Currently, the club runs six teams that play in the Milton Keynes league.

Some very keen members also play in other leagues, including Luton, Hemel Hempstead, SHAW and Aylesbury leagues.

On Friday evenings from 7pm to 10.30pm, the club hold their social practice sessions which are open for people who want to learn to play, or for experienced players who would like to play in the Milton Keynes league.

Leighton Buzzard Table Tennis Club was originally called St Christopher Table Tennis Club. It was set up in the early 1950s by Brian Plenderleith, who was the manager of St Christopher’s Garage on Leighton Road.

For many years the club was based at the Forster Institute in Waterloo Road, but in order to provide improved facilities for the local community, the club has now moved to the larger premises in Leighton Road, Wing.

The club’s players are aged from 20 to over 80 and come from eight different countries.

Bringing together people from all backgrounds and walks of life, table tennis is one of the few sports in which size, age, gender and cost are irrelevant competitive factors.

It is also one of the most accessible and low-cost sports, anyone who can pick up a bat can play, helping to strengthen the community.

The club say throughout the world, people play table tennis for exercise, recreation and social outlet as it is a great way to keep active, improve health and well being and meet new people.