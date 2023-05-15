Nobody’s able to stop the Sheridans
Husband and wife golfers have won competitions within 24 hours of each other playing on courses 40 miles apart.
Peter Sheridan carded a convincing win in the first match in the Sandhouse 2023 Series, beating a heavy storm and 29 rivals for the Resurrection Shield at Wellingborough, the day after wife Rosie topped the Division Two table in the Senior Ladies County qualifier at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club.
Peter carded 40 points at Wellingborough, two shots clear of runner-up Steve Light with Syd Pniewski, Phil Coumbe and Martin Read heading a chasing pack with 34 points. Rosie won her Division qualifier with a nett 82, beating Norma Stevens-Hack and Barbara Rickard.
Ros Miles topped the Division One table with a nett 77, three shots clear of Lesley Bednarek with Anne Tilbury third a shot adrift. Joanna Cox and Barbara Bradley topped the Division Three table both netting nett 88, with Virginia Gillett.
The ladies 9-hole competition was won by Carol Alexander with 17 points, two clear of Pam Stannard with Parry third.
Leighton Seniors secured a hard fought 3-3 draw at Buckingham, with wins by skipper Paul Bishop and Paul Morgan and Martin Flynn and Billy O’Neill supported by two halves carded by Graham Westlake-Tritton and Chris Figg and vice captain John Clavey and Dave Roberts.