Northants have announced a new partnership with Bedford School to try and nurture and develop the cricketing talent of the future.

The move will see the cream of talent from the school given the chance to work with the Northants coaches and progress through the club's pathway and academy system.

While in return, players from the County's age-group cricket programme will be able to utilise the fantastic facilities at Bedford that include top class cricket grounds, and indoor and outdoor nets.

Bedford School, which was founded in 1552, has a long and proud tradition of producing professional cricketers, with England legend Sir Alastair Cook undoubtedly at the top of that list.

Northants have announced a new partnership with Bedford School (Picture: Mark Lewis)

But there are plenty of Bedford alumni who have made their mark at Northants and in professional cricket as well, including current first team players Emilio Gay and Gus Miller, and two-time T20 Blast winning captain Alex Wakely.

The likes of James Kettleborough, Charlie Thurston – who now coaches at the school – and Harry Gouldstone have also turned out for Northants in first-class cricket, and the club are hoping this new arrangement with the school will 'nurture talent and create a seamless transition for aspiring players'.

A club statement read: "Northamptonshire County Cricket Club and Bedford School are thrilled to announce a new partnership, aimed at fostering cricket excellence through young cricketers across the school and county.

"The collaboration formally brings together two esteemed institutions with a shared passion for the sport and, in doing so, will help promising young cricketers on their path to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club’s youth and academy teams.

Former Northants batter Charlie Thurston is now a coach at Bedford School (Picture: Mark Lewis)

"This strategic alignment aims to nurture talent and create a seamless transition for aspiring players.

"The agreement will see Bedford School’s elite cricket pupils receive high-performance training; the school’s existing cricket programme will be enhanced with NCCC’s expertise, giving coaches and players access to specialised training sessions, skill development programmes, and first-class facilities.

"Boys will also get the opportunity to meet the players at the NCCC ground and even take part in some of their training sessions.

"In return, Bedford School’s picturesque grounds and superb facilities, such as the indoor and outdoor cricket nets and school gym, will be used by NCCC’s age-group cricket programme, benefitting young cricketers from across the county.

"There are already strong links between the two institutions with current NCCC players Emilio Gay and Gus Miller, both of whom are Bedford School alumni, working and encouraging the boys.

"For example, Gay recently made a ‘good luck for the season’ Instagram reel for the Bedford School boys."

Bedford School headmaster James Hodgson said: "We’re delighted to officially join forces with NCCC.