​Poulter inspires Leighton golfers at presentation night

​Golfing legend Ian Poulter made a surprise appearance at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club on Friday with a morale-boosting message to junior members of the Plantation Road club.

Prize winners at Leighton Buzzard golf club presentation to Juniors.

Poulter honed his golfing skills on the Leighton club course before turning professional in 1996, winning his first European title in 2000 and adding a further 15 PGA and international wins since, and is renowned for his never-say-die spirit leading the Europe team to successive victories in the Ryder Cup against the United States.

And it was that enthusiasm for the sport that Ian encouraged up-and-coming Leighton juniors to follow when he appeared by video link at Friday’s junior prize presentation evening, urging young golf enthusiasts to “master the skills, enjoy what you are doing and make many good friends in the process.”

Leighton’s junior organiser Simon Brunker told parents and guests that Leighton has a growing and successful junior section with four young members – Henry Wooster, Max Brunker, Hannah Walsh and Olivia Olleson – winning County honours this year and many more with the potential of being recognised in the future.

Club junior teams had also competed in the Tavistock Cup, Vale League and Inter-Club trophy competitions.

After his successful year as Junior Captain, Max Brunker was succeeded by George Wooster as Captain for 2024, with brother Henry Vice Captain.

Prize winners were Theo Aurora (Fred Wood Eclectic trophy); Max Brunker (Lowest gross scores); Cian Read (Most promising Junior); Hannah Walsh (Most improved girl)); Henry Wooster (Most improved Boy); Olivia Olleson (Best team performer) and George Wooster (Club Junior Member of the Year).