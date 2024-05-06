​Raymond claims Beck Trophy at Leighton Buzzard GC

Golf latest

Raymond carded an impressive nett 68 to take the title, with retired fire officer Graham pipping Duncan Smith for the runners-up spot after both finished with nett 69s.

Billy O’Neill, ladies champion Ros Miles and and Peter Myrants headed a chasing pack with nett 72, with Gareth Davies, Mike Manning, Steven Giles, Christine Robinson, Roger Hughes and Neil Simmons a shot behind.

In inter-club competitions, skipper Stuart Mills’ team lost on the last hole in a gripping encounter against Bedfordshire Police. With early wins by Steve Richardson and Phil Rickard and Gareth McCready and Stephen Boud, and a halved match by Simon Stanaway and Andy McDonald, the match was all square as vice captain Trevor McAleese and John Latimer drove on the 18th, only to lose out on the green.

Club Seniors had better luck, beating Dunstable Downs 6-2, Aspley Guise 4-2 and securing a 3-3 tie against Beds & County.

Steve Boud and Ian Rimmer, Andrew McDonald and David Bishop, Ian Summerfield and Derek Browning, Rob Tate and Phil Rickard and Peter Robinson and David Roberts won for Leighton against Dunstable, with vice captain Graham Westlake-Tritton and Chris Chehade and Nigel Chapman halving their games.

A last match win earned Leighton a 3-3 tie against Beds & County, with Terry Churchill and Keith Griffiths, Rickard and Rimmer and Neil Laming and Roy Virgee carding wins.

