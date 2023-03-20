Simon’s midweek medal success
Golfing Grand Prix winner Simon Light has kick-started his season with a maximum points win in Leighton Buzzard’s March midweek medal.
The 39-year-old former junior captain of the Plantation Road club finished top scorer in club non-trophy competitions last season with 58 points, and potted an opening 10 last week when he carded a nett 68 playing off a handicap of nine.
He beat runner-up Dean Ashton by two shots, with Paul Ryan third with a nett 71.
Other leading scores were: 72 – Mark Sandham, Jeff Wood; 73 – Robbie John, Jamie Thomson; 74 – Jack McGarry, Jack Jones, Tom Day, Michael Birdseye, Duncan Smith, Martin King, Joe Berry, Justin Moss.
*Latest qualifiers for Leighton’s Captain’s Cup next month are Colin Aitken and Pardeep Aurora who won the Saturday event with 45 points, a shot clear of Tony Brinded and Jamie Thornton, and Russell Cohen and Ben Willis, who won the Sunday event with 49 points, four clear of Charlie McMally and Colin Aitken.