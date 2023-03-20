​Simon’s midweek medal success

Grand Prix winner Simon Light with Immediate Past Club Captain Graham Freer.

The 39-year-old former junior captain of the Plantation Road club finished top scorer in club non-trophy competitions last season with 58 points, and potted an opening 10 last week when he carded a nett 68 playing off a handicap of nine.

He beat runner-up Dean Ashton by two shots, with Paul Ryan third with a nett 71.

Other leading scores were: 72 – Mark Sandham, Jeff Wood; 73 – Robbie John, Jamie Thomson; 74 – Jack McGarry, Jack Jones, Tom Day, Michael Birdseye, Duncan Smith, Martin King, Joe Berry, Justin Moss.