Steve claims midweek medal success
The son of a former Yorkshire coal miner, Steve moved to Leighton Buzzard as a 16-year-old, playing rugby for Leighton and cricket for Leighton Forresters, scoring nearly 3,000 runs in 202 innings before taking up golf as a member of Leighton’s Plantation Road club of which he was appointed captain ten years ago.
Steve, whose interests also include scuba diving, scored a nett 67 playing off a handicap of 10 to beat Terry Church and Andy Tizzard in the latest Medal competition as he prepares to succeed former fireman Graham Freer as President of the Leighton club in January.
Pauline Bell won Leighton Ladies stableford with 38 points, beating Christine Giles by a shot, with Marilyn Myatt and Maggie Shaw sharing third place, each scoring 35 points.
Janet Dunn won the ladies nine-hole competition with 16 points, a shot clear of Barbara Deacon and Beryl Wood.
Meanwhile, after 15 months as general manager of Leighton Golf Club, Jonathan Dove has moved on to a similar post at Northwood Golf Club.