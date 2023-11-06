​Steve edges to series win at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

​A Leighton Buzzard golfer has won a trophy after scoring 120 points in three matches to beat the defending champion by a single shot.

Steve Light and Mark Vincent after the Leighton Sandhouse Series.

Retired store boss Steve Light thought he had blown his chances when he missed the last fixture in a five-match series due to a family bereavement, only for his nearest challenger to fall short by just one point.

Mark Vincent had scored 120 points to win the Leighton Sandhouse Series last year, and needed to score 38 points to retain the trophy at John O’Gaunt, only to lip-out on the last hole to finish runner-up in the best-three-out-of-five match series.

Steve had rounds of 38, 43 and 39 to win the series, with Mark scoring 44, 38 and 37 in his best three stableford rounds.

“It’s a great competition and I’m delighted to have won it,” said 67-year-old Steve after being presented with the trophy by defending champion Mark.

Winning the trophy means Steve will be Sandhouse Captain next year while Mark is “elevated” to being President for the 2024 Series.

*Andy Tizzard and wife Jane teamed up to win Leighton’s Mixed Turkey stableford foursomes with a 41 point haul, three shots clear of clear of runners-up Peter and Josie Sheridan, with Philip and Claire Whitecross third with 37 points.

*Gill Mcdougall won Leighton Ladies monthly stableford with 36 points, three clear of Michelle Plummer who pipped Ros Miles for the runners-up spot on countback after both finished with 33 points.

Lila Garrod won the nine-hole competition, beating Gillian Chehade on countback after woth finished with 15 points.

