Third win of the season for Leighton Buzzard over Peterborough

Tom Winch prepares to score a try for Buzzards. Photo by Steve Draper.

After 15 minutes a number of quick phases James Brett kicked over the defence and put Tom Winch in at the corner for the first score of the game, the conversion missed in windy conditions.

Two minutes later the lead was doubled when Wills Bennett offloaded to winger Jack Kempster who went over, again the conversion being missed.

Advertisement

Brett then added a penalty to increase the lead to 13-0, Bennett having earlier had a try disallowed for crossing.

It was then 18-0 by half-time, as Winch was sent clear and he ran half the length of the pitch to score, the try again going unconverted.

Peterborough fought back in the second-half, scoring two unconverted tries of their own, but Buzzards held on to win.