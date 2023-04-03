News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
7 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
54 minutes ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
57 minutes ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
1 hour ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
1 hour ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

​Trio win by single shot at Leighton Buzzard ​​​​​​​Golf Club

​With a prize table brimming with chocolates and flowers, it took more than wind and rain to dampen the enthusiasm of the ladies section of Leighton Buzzard golf club.

By Stuart Oliver
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:03 BST
Leighton’s table-topping ladies with their prizes.
Leighton’s table-topping ladies with their prizes.
Leighton’s table-topping ladies with their prizes.

Over 30 of them turned out for a special pre-Easter competition, playing in groups of three with the best two scores counting at each hole.

And the spirit and enthusiasm paid off for ladies captain Oonagh Russell, vice captain Barbara Rickard and colleague Vicky Pratt when they carded 62 points to top the table by a single shot.

Runners-up with 61 points were Sandra Bellis, Norma Stevens-Hack and Joanna Cox, with Judith Harper, Jill Nutkins and Lesley Bednarek third with 56 points.

The best front nine was carded by Avril Simpson, Gill Chehade and Carmen White-Lawes with 29 points, with Anne Tilbury, Jill McDougall and Val Brown carding the best back nine total with 33 points.

Leighton Buzzard