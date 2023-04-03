​Trio win by single shot at Leighton Buzzard ​​​​​​​Golf Club

Leighton’s table-topping ladies with their prizes.

Over 30 of them turned out for a special pre-Easter competition, playing in groups of three with the best two scores counting at each hole.

And the spirit and enthusiasm paid off for ladies captain Oonagh Russell, vice captain Barbara Rickard and colleague Vicky Pratt when they carded 62 points to top the table by a single shot.

Runners-up with 61 points were Sandra Bellis, Norma Stevens-Hack and Joanna Cox, with Judith Harper, Jill Nutkins and Lesley Bednarek third with 56 points.