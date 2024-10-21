​Veteran boxer Scott Brumwell wins charity bout

Scott Brumwell was victorious in the boxing ring at the age of 64.

​Scott Brumwell was successful in his charity bout having returned to the boxing ring for the first time in many years.

As featured in the Observer a fortnight ago, Brumwell was a boxer in his younger years before eventually settling in Australia, moving back to the UK four years ago.

He took part in one of the popular white-collar boxing events that take place across the UK, raising money for charities, with his own chosen charity being MIND.

And with an initial target of £500, he has now surpassed that thanks to donations from all over the world.

Scott said: “I won my fight against a young man in his early twenties and who was seven kilos heavier than me.

"It was a great night.”

You can still donate money to Scott’s fundraising page by going online and visiting www.justgiving.com/page/ronald-brumwell-boxing-challenge​