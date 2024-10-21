Veteran boxer Scott Brumwell wins charity bout
As featured in the Observer a fortnight ago, Brumwell was a boxer in his younger years before eventually settling in Australia, moving back to the UK four years ago.
He took part in one of the popular white-collar boxing events that take place across the UK, raising money for charities, with his own chosen charity being MIND.
And with an initial target of £500, he has now surpassed that thanks to donations from all over the world.
Scott said: “I won my fight against a young man in his early twenties and who was seven kilos heavier than me.
"It was a great night.”
You can still donate money to Scott’s fundraising page by going online and visiting www.justgiving.com/page/ronald-brumwell-boxing-challenge