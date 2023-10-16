​Vito wins Austen Farrell Trophy at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

Austen Farrell trophy winner Vito Pasqualicchio (left) and Seniors Captain Paul Bishop.

​Vito’s enthusiasm had waned after the closure of the Mentmore course where he had been crowned club champion in 2008.

His batteries now recharged after joining Leighton a year ago, Vito carded an impressive 45 points – nine better than his 14-handicap for par for the course – to win Leighton Seniors’ Austen Farrell trophy presented to him by seniors captain Paul Bishop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Said Vito, 61, top scorer in a 74-strong field: “I don’t know where that came from; some good luck and great company made a big difference.”

Legal eagle Peter Morgan was runner-up with 43 points, a shot clear of third-placed Steve Marriott.

*In an end of season flourish, Leighton Seniors beat the Club team 5-3; toppled Stowe 6-2 and completed a hat-trick with a 4-3 win over Brockett Hall. A team consisting of Paul Bishop, John Clavey, Andy Mcdonald, Danny Nairne, Paul Morgan and Graham Pellow won the Rhys Richards trophy after carding 210 points to beat Aspley Guise, Stowe and North Oxford in the annual four-club event.

*Graham Westlake Tritton has been named as Seniors Vice Captain to John Clavey who takes over as Seniors Captain from Paul Bishop at the end of the year. Danny Nairne has been named as Seniors Clubman of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*Former flight attendant Avril Simpson won Leighton ladies’ Kate Wright Cup, and two days later was top ladies scorer in the Plum Duffs charity day which raised £5,900 for Leighton Buzzard Mencap.

*Lynn Oliver won Ladies Past Captains’ annual bogey bisque with Val Brown runner-up.

*Club Captain Tim Mitchell and his Vice skipper Stuart Mills celebrated a 7-0 Club team victory over the Presidents team, with one match halved.

*Norma Stevens-Hack headed the table in Leighton Ladies October medal with a nett 71, two shots clear of Josie Sheridan, with Jackie Phelps third with a nett 74, while the monthly stableford was won by Lynne Newnham with 35 points, with Joanna Cox runner-up and Joan Waples third.

Advertisement

Advertisement

*George Elford won Leighton’s Henly Cup with a score of +6, a hole up on Andrew Money, with Peter Sheriden third on +4.